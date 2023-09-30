Isaac Dogboe versus Nick Ball for WBC featherweight eliminator bout

Isaac the ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has announced via his social media handles of his imminent return to the square ring. Dogboe, currently ranked number 2 by WBC is set to face unbeaten Liverpool resident Nick Ball (18-0, 11KOs) in an eliminator bout for the WBC world featherweight title.

The former WBO Super Bantamweight champion revealed that he will be fighting come November 18 this year in Manchester, UK.

The fight will take place in MANCHESTER, UK for WBC FEATHERWEIGHT ELIMINATOR. This will be my first professional fight on British Soil” tweets Isaac Dogboe.

It must be noted that Dogboe (24-3, 15KOs) has in his professional career fought in Switzerland (pro debut), Northern Ireland, US, Ghana and New Zealand throughout his 27 fights.

His 28th fight which is scheduled to take place in November will see him fighting in Britain for the first time with the number 1 ranked Nick Ball on 18th November in Manchester, UK.

Dogboe was last seen in April this year where he locked horns with Cuban Robeisy Ramirez for the vacant WBO World Featherweight title which ended in defeat via a unanimous decision. In quest to become a 2-time as well as a 2 division World champion, the Royal Storm Dogboe has a big chance to attain that big dream like his role model Azumah Nelson did by going past the unbeaten Ball come November 18.

Nick Ball, who currently holds the WBC Silver feather strap is yet to taste a world title shot in his 18 professional fights. His first title fight (WBC silver) was against Isaac Lowe in April last year where he stopped him in the 3rd round to win the vacant silver title. He has defended it thrice with the recent being on May 27, 2023.

Isaac Dogboe must put in his best to overcome the 26 year old Brit who is poised to taste a world title shot.

The WBC World Featherweight Title is currently held by Mexican Rey Vargas (36-1, 22KOs) who currently doesnt have a fight scheduled yet.