Isaac Dogboe wants to be remembered as one of the best boxers in the world

Ghana’s top rated featherweight boxer, Isaac Dogboe says he wants to fight in great Championships bouts so that he will be remembered as one of the best boxers in the world.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, he said most local boxers have remarkable records, but when the go out they just run around.

“I want to fight the best and put up memorable shows to please the fans. I want to be seen as one of the best and greatest boxers so I go out there to prove myself ” he said.

According to the current WBO International Featherweight title holder, he chose to go in for the WBO Featherweight Championship on April 1st 2023 because he wants to meet the best boxers like Ramirez, who is a Cuban two times Olympic Games gold medalist and a worthy opponent.

Dogboe who has lost twice in his career to Mexico Emmanuel Naverrete and won 24 with 15 knock outs to his credit said Robeisy Ramirez has not fought anyone like him, and will prove that he is the best.

Ramirez has a record of 11 wins against one defeat and 7 knock outs..

Isaac Dogboe also held the WBO Super Bantamweight before losing it to Naverrete. He represented Ghana at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

His fight with Ramirez which would be promoted by Top Rank comes up in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye has asked Ghanaians to pray for Dogboe to win his second world title in a different weight for Ghana so that he can be in the history books..

He said Dogboe is the eye of Ghana Boxing and Boxing is the strength of Ghana Sports.

He commended Dogboe for his discipline and shining example as a role model for young Ghanaians.

He also hailed the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union GHABSU for showing true love and massive publicity for ‘The Royal Storm’ during a Press Conference held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra last Wednesday.

Nana Akyere Agyakor, Communications and PR Manager of Team Dogboe has also saluted the media in Ghana for the massive support poured on the boxer who also loves to be called ‘Neho’.