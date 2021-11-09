Isaac Nuhu Strikes Powerful Goal For KAS Eupen In Thrilling Clash With Zulte Waregem

Fast emerging Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu powered home a powerful finish to earn KAS Eupen priceless point at home to Zulte Waregem.

The 20-year attacker capped a remarkable outing in the Belgium topflight with an aesthetic finish to pull parity for KAS Eupen after the visitors had opened the lead through an own goal.

Described by pundits as one of the fastest attackers in the Belgian Pro League, Isaac Nuhu confirmed his class on the pitch with a composed finish to give his club a well deserved equalizer on the 40th minutes.

The Ghanaian came close to stealing maximum points for his side only for forest of legs to deny him in the latter part of the match.

He was rated the best player on the pitch with a rating of 6.9 despite picking a yellow card on the 33rd minute.

He has since courted interest from a number of clubs across the major leagues in Europe led Olympique Marseilles.