Isaac Odamtten re-elected for Tema East NDC 2024 parliamentary election

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema East, has won the primary to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 general election.

He polled 925 votes out of 1,341 valid votes cast to beat Mr Michael Nii Abbey, who received 352 votes, and Mr Edward Kraku, who had 20 votes in Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primary. Five ballots were rejected.

Following the declaration, supporters of Mr Odamtten took to the streets of Tema Newtown to celebrate the victory.

He commended all delegates for the confidence reposed in him and urged them to unite to support the larger NDC team to build the constituency and Ghana as a whole.

Madam Kate Fiawo, a delegate, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that she was confident that Mr Odamtten would win the 2024 parliamentary election and extend the margin of former President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential race.

Madam Abigail McCarthy, another delegate, said: “Mr Odamtten is well-known in the constituency for his charitable activities.”