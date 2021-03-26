WBO Africa super bantamweight champion Isaac Sackey is on the bill this Saturday March 27th to spice the ‘Night of Championship’ at Cahaya Lounge.

The premier promotion by SOAQ Empire Boxing Promotions which feature international boxers has been lauded.

Sackey who has not fought for over a year since winning back the WBO African super bantamweight strap on a unanimous decision against Michael Nyawade is hopeful of a good outing.

“It has been over a year we last mounted the ring to do what we do best but I had issues to deal with which stole a little time from me and this had nothing to do with boxing but we are back” Sackey told the media.

Sackey (24-1-1, 20 KOs) 25, will clash with Gabriel Odoi Laryea.

The champion said “I know my opponent very well and I have adequately prepared to go past him with the sort of preparation we have made. You will see a different Isaac Sackey come this Saturday”.

The main bout is between Prince Patel and Thomas Kisarawe for the WBO super flyweight Africa title, WBO Global, WBA intercontinental, IBF Continental and commonwealth title.

Ebenezer Tetteh will clash with Osmanu Haruna for the WBA Pan Africa heavyweight title.

Issa Samir will meet Frank Dodzie in a 10 rounder middleweight content and an international featherweight contest female category between Lucy Wildheart and Flora Machela.

By Elizabeth Alhassan