Isaac Tetteh urges Black Stars to go all out to clinch victory

Mr. Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers fame has urged the senior national team, Black Stars to prove that they are the men to win the next African Cup by playing their hearts out to win convincingly when they clash with Central African Republic (CAR) in the Group E 2023 African Cup Qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The CEO of Pure Joy FC said this is the time for the Black Stars to redeem their image so they should not under rate their opponents and feel big because they play in big league with big clubs.

The TT Brothers boss who is a keen football fan said the Black Stars must be focused and determined to succeed.

The charged them to respect their opponents, but march them boot for boot, be faster than them on the ball and win convincingly to bring back the love and support they have missed over the years.

He also advised Coach Chris Hughton and his technical staff to show their leadership qualities and be in full charge and control of the team.

“This is the time for coach Hughton to prove that he is in charge of the team, and must not allow himself to be controlled by anybody. He should make sure he is the boss in the dressing room and on the field of play” he said.

According to Mr. Tetteh, the Ghana Black Stars are very capable of beating their opponents and they must come out with good victory with massive goals.

“Other Ghanaians who played for the Black Stars did it in the past, this is the time of Kudus, Jordan, Williams, Semenyo and the rest, they must show that they can also do it for Ghana, we are solidly behind them and wish them victory” he expressed.

He appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the team and support them totally to win.

Possible Black Stars Starting XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK), Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku,Baba Rahman, Salis Samed, Edmund Addo, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

Possible Central African Republic starting XI: Lembet (GK), Ndobe, Yangao, Niamthe, Guinari; Youga, Toropite, Pirioua; Namnganda, Mafouta, Manzoki.