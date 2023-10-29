Isale Eko Descendants Donates Medical Supplies To Commemorate Oba Akiolu’s Birthday

The Isale Eko Descendants’ Union has extended warm congratulations to the esteemed Lagos community and beyond on the occasion of the 80th birthday of His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos.

In a press statement signed by its Chairman, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, the IDU also announced the donation of medical supplies to the Iga Idungaran Community Health Centre to mark the birthday of the revered monarch.

The Union said the significant milestone is a testament to a lifetime of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to their beloved community.

Born on October 29, 1943, HRM Oba Akiolu is a distinguished alumnus of Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Surulere, and a graduate of law from the University of Lagos. With a remarkable 32-year career in the Nigeria Police Force, he ascended to the position of Assistant Inspector-General of Police in 1999. His glorious journey led him to be crowned as the 21st Oba of Lagos on May 24, 2003, succeeding the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, who reigned from 1965 to March 1, 2003.

The IDU said Oba Akiolu’s legacy is deeply interwoven with the history and identity of Lagos, saying his reign has been marked by wisdom, grace, and a profound dedication to the well-being of his subjects. The group insisted that under His Majesty’s leadership, Lagos has witnessed remarkable growth and development, and the city continues to thrive as a centre of commerce, culture, and tradition.

The group said Oba Akiolu is celebrated for his benevolence, candour, and bravery, stressing further that the monarch’s impact on the lives and well-being of the people of Lagos and Nigeria is profound.

IDU added that the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police should also be celebrated for his modernization efforts at the palace, which include the construction of a guest house, library, and health centre, adding that the Iga Idunganran Health Centre, funded entirely by the Oba, provides free healthcare services to the community.

“He has also been instrumental in securing employment opportunities for numerous Lagos indigenes within the Lagos State, Federal Government, and private organizations. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the return of properties belonging to Lagos indigenes, including the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, from the Federal Government.

“Our revered monarch has been a resolute and effective leader, ensuring peace and harmony in his domain through timely and astute guidance to his subjects and governmental bodies. Oba Akiolu’s reign has witnessed the progress of his subjects in all aspects of human life, including the attainment of the highest offices in the nation.

“As the traditional custodian of our heritage, Oba Akiolu has been a source of inspiration and guidance to Isale Eko and the wider Lagos community. His commitment to preserving our cultural heritage while also promoting progress and modernization is a testament to his visionary leadership.

K’ade pe lori,

ki bata pe lese

Ki ase pe lenu

Omo obalufon,

Omo erin jogun ola,

Omo Oba ado kenme, bini arokun tayo,

Omo oba ologunkutere asa logun,

Orisha ni e be ,

e ma be kutere,

Orisha a gba obi,

kutere a gba odindin ori eni,

omo atupa idunganran,

Igba odun odun kan ni oooooo Olowo Eko Baba Fuad

We wish His Royal Majesty, many more years of purposeful leadership as the Oba of Lagos, filled with good health and tranquillity,” Kazeem was quoted in the press statement.