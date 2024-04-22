Isap Music Sings About Love and Obsession on Premiere 2024 Song ‘Naomi’

Ghanaian Hip-Life/Hip-Hop artiste, Isap Music has today officially released his premiere single of the year, “Naomi” on all digital streaming platforms.

The new single is an Afrobeats record that boarders on the thin line between love and obsession. Isap Music opens with a reassurance for that special someone as he plans to put a ring on her finger soon. His sweet-singing voice together with the charming lyrics not only wins the heart of “Naomi,” but the listener as well.

On the DCM Records produced track, Isap Music brings a different energy to his first single of 2024, building a strong anticipation for subsequent releases as the year progresses.

However, until then, “Naomi” is simply one of the best Ghanaian Afrobeats songs released so far this year.

Isap Music’s spectacular performance on the two minutes 27 seconds track has everything; vocals, lyrics, storytelling and ad-libs, all on point.

It’s hard to believe such a good song was produced from another person’s experience but that is exactly how the song came to life.

In an online interview with Amplify Ghana, Isap Music disclosed that “Naomi” was inspired by a friend.

“The love song was actually inspired by a friend who was so much into his girl that he couldn’t stay a day without hearing her voice,” he said.

The latest single comes after his collaboration with 2022 VGMA Best Rap Performance award winner Lyrical Joe, Suuparstar TZ and Siicie on “Yesu Frɛwo” released last year.

Isap Music is one of the exciting new voices in the music scene. This new release, “Naomi” continues his streak of superb releases. Gaining recognition as one of the few street preachers, Isap Music’s versatility as an artist is of no doubt. He continues to share different messages and produce bangers in many genres.

“Naomi” by Isap Music is currently available on all digital streaming platforms here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/isapmusic/naomi