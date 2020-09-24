Mr Charles Wereko, the Director of the Information Services Department (ISD), has appealed to government to fast-track processes at formalising details of the ISD Transformation Programme to address departmental challenges.



That, he said, would also enable the acquisition of the relevant equipment for effective and efficient service delivery.

He said currently the Department had 230 district offices and 16 regional offices across the country.

However, there were only 24 vehicles available to it nationwide to carry out its mandate of informing and educating the public.

Mr Wereko said the few vehicles available were also obsolete as they were purchased more than a decade ago, (2008).

“This is really impacting negatively on our service delivery. We also need office equipment such as computers, printers and tablets, among others to enable the office operate effectively,” he said.

Mr Wereko made the appeal in an interview with the media on the side-lines of an exhibition programme organised by the Department to mark this year’s Civil Service Day in Accra.

The exhibition was to enable the public to be abreast of the role of the ISD as well as the progress made over the years.

Mr Wereko said the Department had recruited and currently training 100 Right To Information (RTI) officers, who would be posted to the various districts to facilitate processes of the implementation of the RTI law.

He cautioned civil servants to be vigilant and desist from any form of political influence to ensure trust in the Service and promote national development.

“As civil servants, our duty is to the state and not any political party or government. We must, therefore, be prepared to work with any government and ensure that we serve the public effectively to maintain trust.

He called for enhanced collaboration between civil servants and the private sector to promote development, both for national and private interest.

The Civil Service Week is celebrated annually to appreciate and reward civil servants for their contributions towards national development.

The Week is on the theme: “Civil Service and Private Sector Synergy – A National Development Imperative.”