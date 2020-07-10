The Information Services Department of the Shai Osudoku District Assembly has distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to residents to support the adherence of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The items; 1,000 each of nose masks and hand sanitizers, were distributed to residents of Agomeda, Kordiabe, Doryumu, Manya Jorpanya and Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region.

Mrs Cornelia Asante-Obeng, the District Information Officer, who led the team, urged the people to abide by the safety measures to ensure their own safety and that of their families.

She reminded them of the existing law that criminalizes non-wearing of face masks in public adding that the District Security Taskforce would arrest and prosecute any person who flouts the law.

Mrs Asante-Obeng called on them to religiously adhere to the protocols by washing their hands and using the sanitizers regularly while avoiding handshaking and crowded places in order to curb the spread of the disease.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the gesture and called for more education on the virus.

