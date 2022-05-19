ISD, GRA embark on E-levy education campaign

The Information Services Department (ISD) in the Central Region in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority has today, Thursday, May 19, started an eight-day public education campaign to sensitise citizens on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

The E-levy, introduced by government as part of its fiscal consolidation to salvage the economy, has since its inception, been fraught with many challenges, including a stern opposition from majority of the Ghanaian public.

The exercise will, therefore, educate the public to understand the technicalities of the E-levy and help them appreciate its importance to the growth of the Ghanaian economy, particularly in its current state.

Ahead of the exercise, officers of the Department were deployed to various communities across the Region with jingles and flyers to prepare the grounds for it take off.

In an interview with Mrs Lily Bempong, the acting Regional Information Officer, the two institutions would visit churches, mosques and community information centres as part of the nationwide exercise.

She said they also intend to reach other communities using the information publicity van.

Mrs Bempong therefore, appealed to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, traditional rulers and all other opinion Leaders to offer the necessary support to the Information Officers in their various Assemblies to ensure a successful campaign.