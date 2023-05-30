Ishak Spark Recruits Medikal For ‘Tomorrow’ Official Video

Multiple award winning afrobeat and dancehall act Jossey Kwaku Nelson known publicly as Ishak Spark releases official video for ‘Tomorrow’, 4th track on his Way Up EP featuring Medikal.

Video was directed by award winning filmmaker Mickey Johnson.

Ishak Spark, whose name translates to “the energy or spark that causes one to stand high above kings,” is a talented performer who has been involved in music since 2011.

His passion for music started when he was a little boy who was optimistic, free-spirited, and who always enjoyed singing.

Since then, he has improved his musical ability and experiments with a variety of genres, including rap, dancehall, highlife, and Afrobeat.

He currently has no pressure to match the success of the A-list performers because he is making a sustained influence in the industry. To attract people to listen to the music, there is pressure to make it available.