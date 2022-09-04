Ishmael Arthur And Titi Rosina Win 2022 Millennium Marathon

After two years of no action due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the exciting Millennium Marathon is back in a bang for the 2022 edition which came off at the Independence Square on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Ishmael Arthur was the first male to cross the finish line in 1:02 :05 seconds in the 21 Kilometres Race for elite athletes.

He was followed by Atia Koogo who placed second in1:02:54 and Basit Afful taking the third position in 1:03:03.

Titi Rosina took the first position of the female category in1:16:50. Sarah Koomson placed second, while Sharifa Moro was third.

The first place athletes took home 15,000ghc plus medals, certificates and running shoes from Sketchers, while the second positions took 8, 000ghc and the third claimed 5,000ghc plus medals and products of sponsors.

The event which attracted the Osu Mantse, Nii Teteete Nortey Owuo IV was sponsored by GNPC, Zonda, Fidelity Bank, Sketchers and Garmin.

He presented some of the awards and commended the athletes, organisers and sponsors for the marvelous organization of the accident free event. He also hailed the spectators and motorists who obeyed the instructions to close roads in the activity area for three hours.

Other sponsors are B5 Plus, Solaris, Japan Motors, Interplast, Kimo, Verna, Movinpick, Papaye, Ghana Gas, Goil, VRA, Wigal, B5 plus, NLA, Blue Skies and Kimo.

Mrs. Catherine Morton, Race Director of the Millennium Marathon commended all those who contributed to make the event successful, such as the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), the Ghana Police, Ambulance Service and the media.

The 5 Kilometres Race was dominated by the Ghana Armed Forces who swept the honours.

Mercy Andana was first, Elizabeth Awusi was second and Haruna Latifa placed third for females.

Louis Akangirige of the Ghana Armed Forces run the fastest to win, Victor Osei Adomako was second and Ayamga Jones placed third. They were presented with certificates and hampers.

About 10 boxers from various Gyms in Bukom, Accra took part in the 5 Kilometres Race.

All competitors who crossed the finish line took home gold plates medals.