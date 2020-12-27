Young towering heavyweight boxer Ishmeal Djan was featured on the Boxing Day Rumble at the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman and after winning his third professional bout against Richard Ashong, he announced himself to the world of boxing.

In an interview ring announcer Mohammed Amin Lamptey, he explained that his nick name is to put opponents to sleep, hence his inscription on his dress.

Ishmael Djan weighs 250 pounds and his target is the world title.

Because he failed to join the Ghana Armed Forces on two occasions, he decided to do sports and boxing was his choice.

He is registered at the Black Panthers Boxing Gym at James Town and every blessed day he learns a new thing.

He is managed by B.J. Wise and they want to prove that a Ghanaian can win the world heavyweight title.

His idols and best boxers are Mohammed Ali and Tyson Fury.

According to him, he is into the game of boxing as a beginner and hopes to become one o best boxers.

“My goal is to became famous and rich in boxing and we are are getting there gradually” he told Yours Truly.

His dream is to meet the best in the world of boxing, like Floyd Mayweather, Oscar Dela Hoya, Anthony Joshua, Bob Arum and he believes it will come to pass.

He thanked Cabic Promotions, Box Office and Aborigines Promotions for giving him the platform on Boxing Day Rumble at Idrowhyt Events Centre.