Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf tournament to tee-off on Saturday

This year’s Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament is set to tee-off on Saturday, August 20, at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

The 2022 edition, organised in honour of the Board Chairman of MTN, Dr. Ishmael Yamson is themed “MTN Home Broadband, Your Favourite Spot for Entertainment, eLearning and many more”.

The competition would attract over 72 golfers across the country to battle for prizes at the end of the event.

According to the organisers, there would be huge prizes at stake including phones, devices and trophies for golfers who excelled from the headline sponsors, MTN.

The Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf tourney is touted as one of the biggest events on the golf calendar, where golfers across the country meet to compete for laurels.

The competition also provided the platform for business executives to meet and share ideas in a relaxed atmosphere.

MTN have assured to hold a wonderful edition this year as it would be the only event in 2022 for the invited golfers.