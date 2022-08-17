Ishmael Yawson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament To Attract Over 70 Top Golfers On Saturday

The 2022 Dr. Ismael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which tees tee off at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday is expected to attract the best golfers in the country.

The tournament, the first and only MTN Golf activity of the year and in honour of the Board Chairman of MTN, Dr. Ismael Yamson will be competed by over 72 golfers.

The theme for this year’s event according to organizers would be “MTN Home Broadband,Your Favourite Spot for Entertainment, eLearning and many more.”

Golf clubs across the country are expected to parade the best golfers to via for the fantastic prizes at stake, which include phones, devices and trophies from sponsors.

The tee off is set for 8am, and the organizers had appealed to participants be on time to ensure a successful event.

The MTN Invitational Golf Tournament has over the years been one of the biggest events on the golf calender and golfers always look forward to participating as it provides the atmosphere for business executives to meet and exchange ideas in a very relaxed environment.

The only event for 2022 promises to be big as there would be a lot at stake for committed golfers.

MTN Ghana has promised a wonderful experience to make up for their inability to organize more than one tournament this year.