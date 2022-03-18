Ishmael Yomah, 19, Convicted For Theft

Ishmael Yomah, an unemployed 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing three mobile phones worth GH￠1,600.00 and cash sum of GH￠800.00.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and stealing was recently jailed by the same court for committing similar offences

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court presided by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, Alex Biigoor, is a small scale miner, who resides in Dadieso with Ishmael.

He said on February 4, 2022, at about 2110 hours, the complainant was charging his mobile phones; Itel S16 valued at GH￠450.00, Infinix hot 10 valued at GH￠600.00 and Infinix Smart 8 valued GH￠550.00 in his room and fell asleep leaving his door unlocked.

Mr Agyare narrated to the court that on February 5, around 0400 hours, the complainant woke up and realized that his mobile phones and cash sum of GH￠800.00 were purloined.

The complainant then informed his landlord who is a native of Dadieso and with his assistance Ishmael was arrested from his hideout.

Prosecution said when the police conducted a search in the convict’s room they found the three mobile phones belonging to the complainant with the exception of the money.

Ishmael was therefore arrested and handed over to the Dadieso police together with the exhibits.

Mr Agyare said the complainant made a formal complaint at the Dadieso police station, where the convict was re-arrested and detained for investigations.

The prosecutor said during investigations, Ishmael confessed that he committed the crime and had spent the money.

The judge in his ruling advised the convict to reform and ordered the police to hand over the mobile phones to the complainant.