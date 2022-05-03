Islam is about loving Allah’s creation – Ahamadiyah Missionary

Worshiping Allah is not only about observing the five daily prayers but also loving Allah’s creation.

The uprising in some countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and the Russia Ukraine war were because men had no fear for Allah.

“If we love Allah then we should not be destroying ourselves,” Maulvi Masrool Muzzaffar Chaudry Ahmed Shahib, the Ahamadiyah Missionary in charge of the Upper West Region, said on Tuesday.

Maulvi Shahib said this when he led the Eid prayers at the Ahamdya Park in Wa to mark the end of the Ramadan fast

“If the fear of Allah is there all these problems can be solved. The worshiping of Almighty Allah is not just to say the five daily salat.”

He entreated the congregants to show diligence in their service to Allah by following the doctrines and teachings of the Qu’ran.

He explained that the lessons of Ramadan were, among others, to show kindness to parents, kindred, the needy, neighbours and strangers with absolute meekness and humility.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, noted that fasting in the month of Ramadan taught Muslims the importance of patience, modesty, spirituality, forgiveness and blessing, which brought them together as one people with a common destiny.

He explained that Muslims were encouraged to imbibe the teachings of Allah, including sacrifice, self-discipline, sympathy and empathy for those who were less privileged in society even after the month of Ramadan.

“For our region’s holistic development, we need to seek the development of the potential of our young ones so that they will grow to become useful to society and their families,” Dr Salih said.

He called on Muslims in the region to be guided by the teaching of Islam, live above reproach and continue to co-exist peacefully with one another.

He advised them to accord the leadership of the region the needed support to help achieve the desired development.

“The Governmen has assured the Muslim leadership in the country of resolving issues of concern like religious discrimination, the law on marriage and the teaching of Arabic in our schools.”