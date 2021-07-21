Islamic Cleric urges Ghanaians to exercise patience with government

Alhaji Osman Abdul-Aziz, the Kadjebi District Deputy Chief Imam, has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience with the government as it prepares to put the country on sound footing.

Alhaji Abdul-Aziz said the citizenry needed to help the government develop the country irrespective of their political affiliations because the country’s success or failure depends on everyone.

He advised the populace not to lose sight of the fact that development was inclusive, hence the need to bring all on board to fight poverty, hunger, and diseases.

Alhaji Abdul-Aziz disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the observation of this year’s Eid -ul-Adha prayers at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

“Let’s withstand our challenges since it’s part of life and continue to believe in God”, he said.

He said the celebration was meant to remind Muslims of the sacrifice Ibrahim made to God when God asked him to sacrifice his son Ishmael to him (God).

He entreated the affluent in society to reach out to the poor and vulnerable and also give willingly just as Ibrahim did.

Alhaji Abdul-Aziz, who led the prayers, also urged the populace to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves against the pandemic.

He said the disease is real and still with us and that the observation of the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing is the surest way of protecting ourselves from contracting it.

Mr Aziz Muniru, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency implored Ghanaians to sacrifice for societal growth and growth of humanity.

Mr Muniru urged the youth to persevere and shun the blame game at the slightest opportunity.

The former MP advised them to be humble, truthful, and work hard in their lawful chosen professions to achieve their desired goals.

He also admonished them to avoid violent acts even if they were provoked.