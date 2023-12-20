Islamic Development Bank provides support to rebuild Cameroon’s Anglophone regions

The Islamic Development Bank has provided more than 21 billion xaf (about 34.94 million U.S. dollars) to support reconstruction and peace efforts in Cameron’s Anglophone regions that have been plagued by a prolonged armed separatist conflict.

While launching the project Monday evening, Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said that it would directly impact the lives of 1.5 million people in the two regions.

“This involves rebuilding schools, hospitals and health centers, drinking water points, bridges and other community infrastructure. It is also about revitalizing the local economy and promoting social cohesion,” Ngute said during the launch ceremony in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

“These actions will impact the lives of beneficiaries. I invite friends of Cameroon to join the movement for a definitive return to normalcy in the Northwest and Southwest regions.”

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral infrastructure development finance institution with headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The project will last for three years and will be implemented in 47 municipalities of the two regions, he said.

Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have been experiencing a separatist insurgency since 2017 after separatists declared the “independence” of the regions.