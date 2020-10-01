Islamist militants killed an Indonesian hostage in the southern Philippines when he attempted to flee while his abductors clashed with government troops, the military said on Wednesday.

The victim’s body was found near the site of Tuesday’s firefight in the town of Patikul on Jolo island, 1,000

kilometres south of Manila, said Lieutenant Colonel Ruben Guinolbay, an army commander. Guinolbay said the victim was one of five Indonesian sailors working on a Malaysian fishing boat who were abducted by Abu Sayyaf militants off an island near Sabah, Malaysia.

A total of eight Indonesian crew members were snatched while sailing in Tambisan waters off the coast of

Malaysia’s Sabah state, but three of them were later released. “Based on reports from the ground, during the encounter, the kidnap victim had an opportunity to escape,”

said Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr, a regional military commander. “While running away, he was fired upon by his abductors,” he added. “His body as found 300 metres from the encounter site.”

The Abu Sayyaf has abducted dozens of foreigners for ransom since 2000, killing some of them, including a German man in 2017.

The group has also been blamed for some of the worst terrorist attacks in the Philippines.