Ismaila Lamptey, Bernard Nii Bortey win Accra City Open Doubles Title

TOR Tennis Club Captain- Ismaila Lamptey on Saturday teamed up with inform Bernard Nii Bortey to capture the 2021 Accra City Open men’s 30 – 39 title. The pair won 5-7, 7-6(5) 10-4 against Ho tennis club’s chairman Cyril Bansah and George Heckson.

Nii Bortey lost his serve as Heckson and Bansah, took the opening set. Nii Bortey and Lamptey began to exert more pressure and broke in the fifth game on the way to the second set. Lamptey was serving for victory at 6-5 up in the second set. But failed to hold serve as he was broken for the first time in the match as Bansah and Heckson gave themselves hope. But Nii Bortey and Lamptey immediately broke back to push the game to a tie-break before the latter comfortably held on to his serve to complete the victory.

In the final set, Lamptey started to raise his game to that of his teammate Nii Bortey and broke Heckson’s serve, to lead 2-1 and continue with some superb volleys and drop shots to win the game 10-4.

Speaking after the game, Nii Bortey and Lamptey said, “I think the advantage we have is, a lot of people change partners for tournaments. We know each other extremely well and I do not think it’s going to take long for us to click.

In other games: US based Michael Nortey combined beautifully with Amoako Boafo to oust Albert Arthur and Raymond Hayford 3-6, 6-2 10-8 in the semi-pro division. Lawrence Lartey won the men’s 50 to 59 category as he and Dr. Maxwell Adjei beat Henry Nortey and David Carreras 6-4, 6-4.

Joe Paddymo with his partner Nana Yaw Ampaw won the men’s 60 to 69 event, beating Paa Grant and Bob Williams 7-6(4), 6-2. In the men’s 40 to 49 years; Ohene Amoako- Oppong combined nicely with Seth Agbamey to outwit William Amoo and Richard Borluvi 6-0, 6-2.

The women’s doubles saw Eugenia Asigri winning the women’s title with Afia Oforiwaa after overcoming Adwoa Abrokwa and her partner Naa Shika Adu 6-1, 6-7(5), 10- 3. Faustina Tagoe and Augustina Yamak won the women’s 40 category title after defeating Mariam Mamoud and Evelyn Enunwah

9-5. Benjamin Ababio and Annette Cruickshank won the mixed doubles title ousting past Faustina Tagoe and Theophilus Teye 6-2 2-6 10-3

The Weeklong doubles tournament were Sponsored by GOIL Company Limited Baboo Sports, Amoako Boafo, Soul Restaurant and Bar, Kyebi and Accra City Hotel

Story: Gabreil Amoakoh