iSmart Ghana Secures ISO Certification for Information Security Management

iSmart International Ghana Limited, a prominent provider of payment solutions and mobile value-added services, has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, underscoring its commitment to robust information security management.

Headquartered in Ghana with a branch in Cote d’Ivoire, iSmart specializes in delivering seamless payment solutions and value-added services tailored for the dynamic retail industry landscape.

Key offerings include comprehensive payment solutions that cater to diverse retail needs, facilitating secure USSD payment collections for various entities, including presidential aspirants. Additionally, iSmart manages SMS traffic termination for Ecobank, ensuring reliable communication channels between the bank and its Ghanaian customers. The company also provides bundled service packages to major institutions in Ghana, enhancing operational efficiency and communication streamlining.

The ISO 27001:2022 certification mandates stringent standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It involves a rigorous assessment of security practices, policies, and controls to align with international standards set by ISO.

Robert Oduro, Founder and Chief Executive of iSmart, emphasized the certification’s significance in maintaining robust information security practices. He highlighted its role in enhancing data security, ensuring compliance with international standards, and fostering trust in iSmart’s capability to safeguard sensitive information effectively.

Oduro reiterated that the certification underscores iSmart’s commitment to protecting sensitive data, mitigating security risks, and maintaining data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. He emphasized that adherence to internationally recognized best practices in information security enhances trust, credibility, and regulatory compliance.

Addressing concerns about potential vulnerabilities within their ecosystem, Oduro affirmed that the ISO 27001:2022 certification empowers iSmart to enforce comprehensive data protection across all levels. By integrating stringent security measures among suppliers and partners, iSmart ensures consistent data protection throughout its value chain. Continuous monitoring and improvement of their ISMS further enhances security practices, minimizing risks and bolstering client trust across all interactions.

This certification positions iSmart as a leader in information security management, providing assurance to stakeholders of their commitment to high standards and robust data protection measures.