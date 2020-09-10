Seven Standing Committees of the Internet Society Ghana Chapter (ISOC Ghana), have been inaugurated in Accra to serve as the functional arm of the Chapter till December 2021.

The event, chaired by Professor Nii Narku Quaynor, Chairman, ISOC Ghana, was held virtually and witnessed by several international guests from ISOC chapters in Nigeria, Benin, Kenya and Internet Society Regional Engagement Manager.

The Standing Committees include: Programmes and Communication, Education, Membership Committee, Technical and Project, Youth and Women, Finance and Sponsorship, and Research and Advocacy.

The Programmes and Communication committee members include Mr Abraham Selby, Mr Daniel Ackabley, Mr Seth Adjei Gyimah, Mr Benjamin Kobina Amoah Dadson, and Madam Theorose Elikplim Dzineku as the chair.

The Education Committee which is chaired by Mr Yusif Amadu and assisted by Mr Shadrach Ankrah also includes Mr Shadrack Kwaku Agyiri, Mr Adebayo Felix Adekoya and Mr Williams Ametozion.

The Membership Committee is chaired by Mr Benedict Obirim Sagoe and assisted by Mr Selasie Brown and also includes Mr Henry Anum, Mr Charles Efo Fabin and Mr Albert Amenyah.

The Technical and Project team includes Mr Bright Morkoli, Mr Samuel Nii Odoi Okerchiri, Mr John Eclu, Mr Frank Anti and Mr Fred Kwadwo Aazore as the chair.

For the Youth and Women Committee, it is chaired by Madam Lilly Edinam Botsyoe and assisted by Ms Ernestina Lamiorkor Tawiah, whereas, other members include Ms Kate Effah Poku, Lilian Agyeman and Ms Rebecca Cofie- Baidoo.

The Finance and Sponsorship committee which is chaired by Madam Vanessa Issah Andaratu and assisted by Israel Boateng also includes Mr Paul Kweku, Mr Shadrack Quaye and Mr Jibrile Alhanssan.

The Research and Advocacy committee has Mr Joshua Opoku Agyemang, Mr Victor Asante, Mr Sharaf Deen Okyere, Mr Isaac Armah-Mensah, and Dr Kester Quist Aphetsi as chair.

Prof Quaynor, who was the chair and special guest of honour, advised the various committee heads and members to take the position as a platform to grow.

He emphasized the need to partner with other organizations to grow the chapter and to serve its members, and also commended the current administration for making the formation of the committee very transparent.

In his remarks, Mr Francis Acquah Amaning, President of ISOC Ghana, who inaugurated the committees,called for all-inclusiveness and the need to restore trust in the members of the Chapter.

Mr Amaning, who asked members to bring their skills to bear on the agenda of the Chapter, also indicated that the activity plan for the rest of the months will be shared on the chapter’s website and would be accessible to all.

ISOC Ghana is a chartered chapter of the Internet Society. It is a non-profit organisation founded in 1992 to provide leadership in internet related standards, education, and policy.

It is dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the internet for the benefit of Ghanaians and the world at large.