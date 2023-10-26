Israel and Gaza war; an occurrence from the past 3000 years – Apostle Amoako Attah

People considered it a prophetic phenomenon that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wore a black suit; unusual of him, ditching his usual signature tie in media appearances, with his team when he was addressing Israel during his Primetime Speech yesterday.

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International and his congregation as well as visitors were all in black during the Mpaebo K3se3 prayer session.

It was indeed a day of great visitation and prophetic encounter.

Many people asked why Benjamin Netanyahu decided to wear Black on Black yesterday during his address to the nation and not a military attire like his generals or his signature dress; which is suite and tie.

The shocking revelation that came out during the prayer session yesterday took Ghana and the whole international community by surprise.

Many people who were following Francis Amoako Attah were shock and amazed and said truly the man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah knows the times and seasons.

The MPAEBO K3SE3 which was attended by thousands of people including former minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afrieyie Ankrah and several other political gurus.

It was also not a shocking experience when Dr. Lawrence Tetteh who also attended the prayer joined Apostle Francis Amoako Attah among many other Men of God to pray for the people, the nation and the whole world.

This prayer session which was held under the theme: “Reproach To Approach” took place at Parliament Chapel International (PCI) Auditorium at Odorkor-Official Town near the Night Market.

It was one of the power-packed prayer session to be organised by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

It would be recalled that the SEER, during his last encounter on Angel TV’s “Anopa Bofo” program ahead of the Mpaebo K3se3 event, invited the general public and all believers, instructing them to dress in all black for the prayer session.

To him, it was prophetic and it also had to do with the time and season in which the world is.

Speaking at the Mpaebo K3se3 yesterday, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that the war between Israel and Palestine is an occurrence from the past, some 3000 years ago.

He said, Gaza biblically is connoted with terrorism, violence, killing one another, war.

According to the SEER, anything that bring terror to the Kingdom of God came from Gad or Gaza, and so it is happening in our lives where people are working tirelessly to see the destruction of one another.

He prayed against that and prophesy that judgement has come for such people and urged the children of God to be vigilant in these times and season.