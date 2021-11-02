Israel approves 1,300 units for Palestinians in the West Bank

Israel said Tuesday that it had approved the construction of 1,303 residential units for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli representative did not confirm further details on Tuesday. According to media reports, only 170 residential units have received complete approval. According to Palestinian sources, the majority of these are permits that were already announced in August.

Israel sparked international criticism last week with the final approval of 3,130 residential units in Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Germany and 11 other countries condemned the move.

According to the Israeli human rights organization Peace Now, Palestinians only receive construction permits for Area C in absolutely exceptional cases.

According to the Oslo Peace Accords, the West Bank is divided into three: territories under sole Israeli control (Area C), those under joint control (Area B) and those under sole Palestinian Authority control (Area A). Area C makes up more than 60 per cent of the total area.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the Six-Day War in 1967. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there today.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the area with East Jerusalem as its capital. Around 2.9 million Palestinians live in the West Bank.