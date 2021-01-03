Israel carried out a total of 39 attacks on Syrian military sites in 2020, a war monitor reported on Saturday.

The strikes killed 217 Syrian soldiers and pro-Iran fighters, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The latest Israeli attack took place on Wednesday when Israeli missiles targeted a military base in the Zabadani suburb west of Damascus, resulting in the death of one soldier and the injury of three others.

The observatory said the targeted attack was aimed at pro-Iran weapon depots.