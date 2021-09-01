Israel eases some restrictions on the Gaza Strip

Israel has eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip, officials said on Wednesday.

The fishing zone in the Gaza Strip is to be expanded to 15 nautical miles, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement.

COGAT, a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense that engages in coordinating civilian issues in the Palestinian Territories, also decided to completely open the Kerem Shalom Crossing for the passage of equipment and goods.

In addition, the water supply to the Gaza Strip is to be increased by an additional 5 million cubic meters.

Moreover, the quota of Gazan merchants passing through the Erez Crossing will be increased by another 5,000 for a total of 7,000.

The permits will be issued only to those already vaccinated against, or recovered from Covid-19.

The measures will take effect starting on Wednesday.

In May, the Israeli military and Palestinian militants engaged in an 11-day armed conflict in which 13 people were killed in Israel and 255 people died in the Gaza Strip, according to official figures given by the Israeli and Palestinian authorities respectively.

Egypt eventually brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas who rule Gaza, which went into effect on May 21.

Fishing is considered an important source of food and an engine of economic growth for the Gaza population. Around two million people live in the coastal area. Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Both countries justify the measure with security considerations. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.