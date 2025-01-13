Israel Expands Control Over Palestinian Archaeological Sites in West Bank

In a concerning escalation of tensions in the West Bank, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Media Observatory for Israel’s Crimes Against Palestinians has highlighted a surge in settler incursions into key archaeological sites in the region.

The last week of December 2024 saw increased settler activities in areas of historical and cultural significance, particularly in the Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorate. These regions, among the most heavily controlled by Israeli authorities, have witnessed a series of provocations, with settlers conducting Talmudic rituals at Palestinian heritage sites.

On December 26, 2024, settlers entered the Herod’s Palace area in Jericho, where they set fire to a portion of the archaeological site under the pretext of performing religious rituals. The next day, further incidents were reported, including settlers installing a “candelabra” at the Tel Ma’in archaeological site in Hebron and placing a “Hanukkah candle” atop the Diokos archaeological fortress at Mount Qarantul in Jericho. This trend of desecrating Palestinian cultural heritage sites, including past raids on the Al-Masoudiya archaeological site near Nablus, has raised alarms among Palestinian authorities and international observers.

Further exacerbating tensions, Israeli occupation forces recently prevented Palestinian farmers from accessing their lands in the Umm al-Quba plain in the northern Jordan Valley, a region Israel has been increasingly targeting for settlement expansion and economic control. This move aligns with Israel’s broader strategy of encroaching on Palestinian land and reinforcing its grip on vital resources, particularly in the West Bank’s historically significant areas.

A recent report by the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, submitted to the OIC Media Observatory, details Israel’s concerted effort to exploit Palestinian antiquities as part of its ongoing campaign to assert control over Palestinian territories. Since 1967, Israeli excavations have focused on various key archaeological sites, including the Herod’s Winter Palaces in Jericho and the Qumran ruins, among others. Israeli authorities have leveraged these findings to justify territorial claims and further settlement projects.

One notable development is a proposal by Likud Knesset member Amit Halevi to amend Israeli antiquities laws, which would extend Israeli jurisdiction over Palestinian archaeological sites in the West Bank. If passed, the amendment would place these sites under the control of the Israeli Antiquities Authority, effectively enabling Israel to seize Palestinian heritage sites under the guise of protecting Jewish antiquities. In July 2024, a ministerial committee in Israel approved these proposals, turning them into a military order to seize Palestinian archaeological sites, particularly in Sebastia, which is home to significant historical landmarks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned these efforts, urging the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to intervene and protect Palestinian heritage sites from Israeli encroachment. Palestinian settlement organizations have continued to report instances of Zionist groups taking control of archaeological sites, barring Palestinian access, and preventing the preservation of their cultural heritage.

Jericho, which holds both historical and strategic significance due to its location near Jordan and its role as an agricultural and touristic hub, is a focal point of Israeli settlement expansion. With a relatively low Palestinian population density, the city has become an easy target for Israeli control. Despite the presence of 53,000 Palestinians living in 12 communities across the area, Jericho is home to 16 major Israeli settlements and five settlement outposts, housing over 8,500 settlers. Israel’s focus on this region reflects its broader ambition to create a buffer zone in the East and secure vital agricultural and economic resources.

The situation in Jericho and the broader West Bank region highlights a troubling trend of Israeli control over Palestinian lands and cultural heritage. As tensions continue to rise, the international community remains on alert, urging both parties to seek a resolution that respects Palestinian rights and preserves the region’s historical significance. With the Israeli government’s increasing efforts to expand settlements and claim Palestinian antiquities, the stakes for the future of Palestinian heritage and sovereignty have never been higher.