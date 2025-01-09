Israel Eyes Stronger Ties with Ghana, Focusing on Agriculture, Technology and Women’s Empowerment

Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sharren Haskel, has expressed her country’s readiness to collaborate with Ghana in a variety of sectors aimed at mutual growth and development.

This comes as part of her first official visit to Ghana, which included attending the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama for his second term on January 7, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra.

During a press briefing at the Israeli Embassy in Accra on January 8, 2025, Haskel outlined key areas of potential cooperation between the two nations, including agriculture, technology, and cultural initiatives. Her discussions with President Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang underscored a shared interest in enhancing agricultural productivity and food security, which Haskel described as a promising area for collaboration.

Highlighting Israel’s strengths, Haskel referred to the nation’s expertise in advanced farming techniques, pointing out that Israel’s successful innovations in agriculture could be applied to help Ghana tackle food security challenges. “Israel has proven itself economically, especially in developing industries and advancing technology, for example, in farming,” she said. She also expressed optimism for meaningful partnerships in this area, noting that Vice President Opoku-Agyemang’s focus on agriculture would complement Israel’s technological prowess.

In addition to agriculture, Haskel discussed other potential areas for collaboration, including cybersecurity, early childhood education, and women’s empowerment. “We have developed programs in early childcare and early learning, as well as initiatives to empower women, so there are many fields in which we can work together,” she explained. Haskel emphasized Israel’s commitment to pursuing these partnerships and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to tangible outcomes.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Roey Gilad, also joined the conversation, mentioning solar energy as another area ripe for collaboration. “There is plenty of sun in Ghana, and Israel has cutting-edge technology in solar energy. This could be another field we would like to develop,” said Gilad.

The visit by the Israeli delegation signals a strong commitment to deepening relations between Israel and Ghana, with both nations eager to explore innovative solutions in various sectors to advance their shared development goals. The discussions reflect a vision for a future of mutual growth, emphasizing knowledge-sharing, sustainability, and empowerment.