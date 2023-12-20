Israel Football Stadiums admit fans for the first time Since October

For the first time in two and a half months, spectators were allowed to enter football stadiums in Israel, in three Israeli Premier League matches that took place on Tuesday evening.

The league had been suspended on October 7 after conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas, and restarted on November 25 with an initial ban on the entry of fans to stadiums.

On Monday, the Israeli Sports Ministry announced in a statement that it had agreed with the Israeli army’s Home Front Command and the Israeli Professional Football Leagues (IPFL) to allow up to 5,000 spectators to enter each match, except in areas close to the country’s borders.

As part of the agreement, at every match, a staff member is appointed to activate an alarm in case of a rocket attack. In such situations, all fans are required to remain in their seats and place their hands on their heads.