Israel gives 6 companies licenses to explore gas in the country

Israel has awarded licenses to six companies for natural gas exploration off the country’s northern shores, according to a statement from the Israeli Energy Ministry on Sunday.

The licenses refer to gas exploration in two zones adjacent to Israel’s Leviathan, Tamar, and Karish fields in the Mediterranean Sea.

Exploration licenses in one zone were granted to Eni East Med, Dana Petroleum, and Ratio Energies, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, BP, and NewMed Energy will explore the other zone.

The licenses were issued for an initial period of three years, during which the holders will implement their work plans to assess the potential for the discovery of natural gas.

The ministry noted that the licenses’ period could be extended to a maximum of seven years, subject to meeting conditions.