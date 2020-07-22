Israel has launched a plan to establish science centers and science parks in peripheral regions, at a cost of 25 million shekels (about 7.3 million U.S. dollars), the Ministry for Development of the Negev and the Galilee said on Tuesday.

The plan includes the establishment of dozens of such centers and parks in the north and south of the country, mainly in the Negev and the Galilee regions, as well as in socio-economically weak cities in all regions.

The science parks will include outdoor facilities in a variety of fields such as physics, universe, astronomy, environment, and aerodynamics, with touching and playing experiences.

The parks will also feature a variety of visual and sonic elements, such as water, light, electronics and energy.

The facilities in the parks will not be connected to any source of electricity but will be fully powered by alternative energy such as solar power.

The indoor science centers will serve as a kind of “production labs,” providing communities with innovative creative spaces using advanced technologies, according to the plan. Enditem

