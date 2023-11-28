Israel receives 4th batch of hostages from Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, on Monday handed over the fourth batch of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip to the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to a Palestinian source.

The source, who required anonymity, told Xinhua that a total of 11 hostages were delivered to the Red Cross officials in the fourth phase of the cease-fire swap with Israel.

Meanwhile, Hamas has received a name list of 33 Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli jails in the occupied West Bank later in the day.