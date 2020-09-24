Israel began recruiting retired doctors on Wednesday to help hospitals cope with the heavy loads created by the surge in COVID-19 morbidity in the country.

In an open call to retired doctors, the state’s Ministry of Health and the Israel Medical Association wrote that “due to the shortage of doctors and the increase in the number of medical staff in quarantine, we call retired doctors to enlist and to reinforce the hospitals.”

The document further stated that “this is a temporary order for anyone who could contribute from many years of experience.”

The retired doctors will not be placed in coronavirus wards for they are in an age-risk group.

The call is mainly for internists, intensive care and emergency medicine specialists, general practitioners, and pediatricians.

“In recent days, we have received many heartwarming requests from retired doctors who want to return to work. This proves once again how dedicated are the medical professionals in Israel,” the open call said.

The daily number of new coronavirus patients in Israel has recently crossed 6,000, while the number of hospitalized patients currently stands at 1,365.