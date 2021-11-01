Israel reopens borders to individual tourists as pandemic rules ease

Tourists travelling individually can once again head to Israel for a visit starting on Monday, but only with proper Covid-19 documentation, as the country opens from one-and-a-half years of pandemic lockdown.

But solo travellers hoping to make the trip will need proper identification that they have either recovered from or been vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Approved vaccine regimens include those from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm or Sinovac or the one from India’s Serum Institute. Vaccinations must have been completed at least 14 days in the past in order for the arrival to be allowed.

And anyone who wishes to leave Israel must be sure that their most recent vaccination is not more than 180 days in the past. If that’s the case, a booster will be required before travel.

Those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection may enter the country so long as they have received at least one dose of a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization. They also need to have tested negative for the virus for at least 11 days before arrival.

The rule change is an update. Until now, travel groups had already been allowed to enter, so long as they followed health guidelines.

It is a significant opening for the country, which has largely walled itself off from the outside world since the pandemic’s start. In general, foreigners have only been allowed entry in extenuating circumstances.

Case counts have been on the decline in Israel since the start of September. On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported 225 new cases.