Medical workers take part in a drill ahead of the re-opening of the COVID-19 department at Ziv hospital in Safed, Israel, July 9, 2020. The Israeli health ministry reported 1,268 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 34,825.

