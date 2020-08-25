Israel struck on Tuesday Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza, saying the attack was a response to the earlier launch of explosive balloons from the Palestinian enclave.

In the overnight attack, Tanks, warplanes and others targeted military posts and an underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) remains ready to operate decisively against any attempted terror activity aimed at Israeli civilians or any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” the statement read.

The Hebrew-language Ha’aretz newspaper reported that a Qatari envoy was expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to arrange the transfer of much-needed financing to the besieged enclave.

Tensions have been spiralling over the past days as militant groups in the Gaza Strip fired balloons attached with incendiary and explosive materials into southern Israel.

Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes and used artillery against Hamas’ sites for the past two weeks. It also closed the fishing zone around Gaza and the main cargo crossing of the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas, ruler of Gaza, demands Israel ease the blockade it has imposed since the movement seized power in Gaza in 2007. Enditem