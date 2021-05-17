Israel’s military said it attacked large-scale targets in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Monday, as Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets towards Israel.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the conflict that erupted almost a week ago has showed no sign of letting up.

Israel’s army said it had shelled the homes of nine senior commanders from the Islamist Hamas movement overnight. Some were used as weapons caches, according to the Israeli military.

More than 1,500 targets have been attacked in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday. Netanyahu said the operation would continue at “full force.”

The Palestinian side said the airstrikes were the heaviest yet in densely populated Gaza.

At least 3,100 rockets have been fired at Israel since last Monday, according to the Israeli military.

Both sides said the rocket attacks have been the most severe ever seen.

At least 192 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the coastal territory’s health ministry.

On Saturday night alone, 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli army attacks on homes in Gaza, the ministry said.

In Israel, rocket fire has killed 10 people since last Monday, according to rescuers.

Israel blames Hamas, the Islamist militants in control of the Gaza Strip, for any attacks from there. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the European Union.

International diplomatic efforts to calm tensions have had little apparent effect so far.