An Israeli startup company will conduct innovative rapid artificial intelligence (AI) tests for detecting coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday by Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital.

The new test identifies and classifies evidence of a virus in the body in less than a second, using a sample of fluid (blood serum or saliva sample) inserted into a disposable test cuvette.

The tests, to be conducted at the hospital as part of a pilot program, use a unique spectral device developed by the company, Newsight Imaging, headquartered in the city of Ness Ziona in central Israel.

The device, at the size of a computer mouse, is based on the company’s developed spectrometer-on-chip that determines a sample composition using light.

The company’s innovation manifests the ability to bring an expensive device, that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, to be implemented in a single cost-effective chip.

The test uses an AI algorithm to separate the profile of a patient infected with a specific virus, from a patient infected with a different virus or from a healthy human. Enditem

