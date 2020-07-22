An Israeli medical worker tests a Temi robot at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 12, 2020. Temi robot, developed by an Israeli company, is being used in hospitals and medical centers to help minimize human-to-human contact amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
An Israeli startup company will conduct innovative rapid artificial intelligence (AI) tests for detecting coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday by Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital.

The new test identifies and classifies evidence of a virus in the body in less than a second, using a sample of fluid (blood serum or saliva sample) inserted into a disposable test cuvette.

The tests, to be conducted at the hospital as part of a pilot program, use a unique spectral device developed by the company, Newsight Imaging, headquartered in the city of Ness Ziona in central Israel.

The device, at the size of a computer mouse, is based on the company’s developed spectrometer-on-chip that determines a sample composition using light.

The company’s innovation manifests the ability to bring an expensive device, that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, to be implemented in a single cost-effective chip.

The test uses an AI algorithm to separate the profile of a patient infected with a specific virus, from a patient infected with a different virus or from a healthy human. Enditem

