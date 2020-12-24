Israelis will be placed under a third partial lockdown from Sunday due to rising coronavirus case numbers.

The restrictions are to begin on Sunday afternoon and are to initially last two weeks, the government decided early Thursday.

If daily infection numbers do not then fall below 1,000, the measures could be extended for another two weeks.

The partial lockdown means it will be forbidden to visit the homes of people who aren’t immediate family.

There is a ban on more than ten people gathering indoors and 20 people outdoors.

Travelling further than a kilometre from home will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances. Shopping centres and recreational facilities are to be completely closed and restaurants can only offer delivery services. Schools and kindergartens are to remain open only on a limited basis.

The number of new coronavirus infections in Israel exceeded 3,500 on Tuesday for the first time since October.

Israel had tightened its border restrictions in light of the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus overseas that may be particularly contagious. All foreigners have been banned from entering the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are exceptions to this rule, such as for diplomats.

Arrivals must quarantine in hotels for at least ten days if they return two negative test results. Without tests they must stay in quarantine for 14 days.