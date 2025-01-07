Israeli Aggression Continues: Over 320 Palestinians Killed in Bloody Week Amid Intensified Violence

The period between December 31, 2024, and January 6, 2025, marked a harrowing chapter of continued Israeli aggression against Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied al-Quds.

The escalation witnessed no signs of abatement as Israel’s attacks mirrored the intensity of previous years, inflicting catastrophic losses on Palestinian lives and infrastructure.

According to the Media Observatory of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), 320 Palestinians were killed during this period, with over 840 others wounded. In addition to this toll, Israeli forces arrested 143 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds. The tragic death toll since October 7, 2023, has now surpassed 46,692 Palestinians, with 115,839 others injured.

The week saw the Israeli occupation forces committing 2,166 individual acts of violence, with bombings concentrated in Gaza’s Khan Yunis, Jabalia Camp, Gaza City’s northern areas, Nuseirat, and Deir al-Balah. In a further attempt to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, Israel targeted a convoy belonging to the United Nations World Food Program, blocking vital aid to Gaza. The bombing of a police station in Khan Yunis killed five police officers, and groups, suspected of being Israeli soldiers, were reported to have set fire to Palestinian homes that had survived previous bombings.

Amidst the ongoing bombardment, humanitarian facilities were not spared. Israeli forces issued an evacuation order for Al-Awda Hospital, threatening to bomb the facility. The siege on the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia continued, and Al-Shifa Hospital was bombed, as the deadly effects of the conflict worsened. Tragically, seven newborns have died due to the severe cold, with hospitals struggling to cope with both the medical and environmental challenges of the siege.

The media also reported the killing of two journalists—one of whom was a photojournalist—raising the total number of journalists murdered since the beginning of the Israeli aggression to 202.

In occupied al-Quds and the West Bank, Israeli forces demolished 10 Palestinian homes, including seven in al-Quds, continuing a relentless campaign of displacement. Since October 7, 2023, a staggering 439 demolition operations have been recorded, displacing thousands of Palestinians. Israeli authorities also targeted other structures, including a commercial store in Bethlehem, barns in Ramallah, and water wells in Nablus and Jericho. Additionally, five cars were confiscated in Ramallah, Nablus, and Qalqilya, further hindering the ability of Palestinians to function in their daily lives.

The ongoing attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque were particularly concerning. Between October 7, 2023, and the end of 2024, 69,017 Israeli extremists were reported to have entered the mosque’s courtyards, while settlers continued to mark religious events such as Hanukkah within the site’s proximity, further escalating tensions in the holy city.

The violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers has also seen a marked increase. Between December 31, 2024, and January 6, 2025, settlers conducted 41 raids in villages and towns of occupied al-Quds and the West Bank. They committed various violent acts, including stealing from Palestinians, burning vehicles, cutting down olive and apple trees, and desecrating religious shrines.

The Israeli government has also moved forward with additional settlement activities. This includes the construction of a fence around an archaeological site in Al-Auja, aimed at seizing land for settlers. Excavations were conducted at the Abu Al-Alaiq Hills archaeological site, while two new settlement outposts were established near the villages of Qaryut and Al-Jab’a. The Israeli authorities have also begun to plow lands in al-Quds and Hebron, preparing them for planting, which is expected to result in further land confiscations.

The situation remains dire as Israeli aggression continues unabated, with widespread condemnation from international bodies and organizations calling for an end to the violence and recognition of Palestinian rights. The lives lost, the homes destroyed, and the ongoing suffering continue to highlight the immense human cost of this ongoing conflict, as both Palestinians and the international community grapple with the tragic toll of Israel’s actions in the region.