Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas military leader in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced Tuesday that one of its senior commanders was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The brigades said in a brief statement that Ayman Nofal, a member of Hamas’ General Military Council and a brigade commander, was killed in an Israeli bombing on the Bureij refugee camp.

Nofal, 58, was the first senior Hamas military leader to be killed since the start of the Palestinian militant group’s latest round of conflict with Israel on Oct.7. He was in charge of Al-Qassam Brigades’ operation in central Gaza.

Palestinian security sources said Israeli warplanes hit several houses in the camp, killing Nofal and several others while wounding dozens.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement the killing of Nofal.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack by firing thousands of rockets on Israeli military targets and towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Hamas militants also infiltrated Israeli territory and took hostages during the attack.

More than 1,300 people in Israel were killed in the attacks launched by Hamas, according to figures released by Israel’s military. Israeli attacks have killed 2,808 Palestinians, according to figures released by the the Hamas-run Health Ministry.