Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in clashes in West Bank

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 others were injured on Friday during clashes with the Israeli army in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Qalqilya, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

“Three young men were killed by live bullets in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and another in the city of Qalqilya,” the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said in a press statement.

Since Oct. 7, the beginning of the latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the death toll among Palestinians in the West Bank has risen to 110, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 16 Palestinians were injured by live bullets during confrontations with the Israeli army in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, announced the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and the vicinity of the refugee camp, leading to the outbreak of confrontations and armed clashes with Palestinian militants, according to Palestinian security sources.

The sound of heavy gunfire was heard in the city and the camp, along with the sounds of explosions resulting from the detonation of homemade bombs thrown by Palestinians towards Israeli military vehicles.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and limited ground raids. The conflict has killed around 7,028 Palestinians in Gaza and at least 1,400 people in Israel, according to official figures from both sides.