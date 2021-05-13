The Israeli army is engaged in preparations for a land operation in the Gaza Strip, but no order to start carrying out this offensive has been made so far, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said on Thursday.
According to the IDF spokesman, the military forces are in different stages of the preparations, and some instructions are being given by the general staff.
