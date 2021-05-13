Israeli soldiers are seen in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights next to Blue Line, a border demarcation drawn in 2000 by the United Nations after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon, July 28, 2020. Lebanese leaders on Tuesday warned against heightened border tensions with Israel, while slamming Israel for attacking southern Lebanon a day earlier, LBCI local TV channel reported. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

The Israeli army is engaged in preparations for a land operation in the Gaza Strip, but no order to start carrying out this offensive has been made so far, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said on Thursday.

According to the IDF spokesman, the military forces are in different stages of the preparations, and some instructions are being given by the general staff.

