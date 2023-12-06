Israeli army says anti-ballistic system intercepts missile from Red Sea

A surface-to-surface missile was launched toward the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat on Wednesday and was intercepted by an Israeli anti-ballistic Arrow missile, Israel’s military reported.

“A surface-to-surface missile launched toward Israel was identified, and was successfully intercepted in the Red Sea,” the military said in a statement.

“The target did not cross into Israeli territory, did not pose a threat to civilians and the sirens that sounded were according to protocol,” the statement added.

The missile, which, according to the state-owned Kan TV news, was apparently launched by Yemen’s Houthis.

It triggered air raid sirens in Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city. Houthis have launched several missiles toward Israel since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7.