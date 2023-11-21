Israeli army surrounds Gaza’s largest refugee camp – spokesperson

The Israeli army said on Tuesday it has encircled Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Avichai Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, wrote on social media platform X that Israeli troops had completed the encirclement of Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, to eliminate Palestinian militants and destroy infrastructure.

Palestinian sources reported heavy deployment of tanks and military vehicles in and around Jabalia amid fierce clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

Adraee said Israeli artillery and air forces had attacked the targets in the Jabalia area to prepare the field for combat. Three underground openings on the outskirts of Jabalia, where Palestinian militants showed up, were among the targets.

He added that Israeli soldiers had killed Palestinian fighters with air support, seized weaponry in several locations, including residential homes and children’s rooms, destroyed rocket-launching platforms and tunnel openings.