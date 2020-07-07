Israeli cyber researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method to accurately pinpoint the location of a drone operator, the Ben Gurion University (BGU) said on Tuesday.

According to BGU, the new AI method, based on analyzing the flight path of the drone, could be used against operators who may operate maliciously near airports or protected airspace.

The new development may also lead to the detection of the technical experience level and even precise identity of the drone operator.

Drones pose significant security risks due to their agility, accessibility and low cost, and as a result, there is a growing need to develop methods for detection and mitigation of malicious and harmful aircraft operation.

Currently, drone operators are located using radio frequency (RF) techniques and require sensors around the flight area.

However, high amount of other WiFi, Bluetooth and IoT (internet of things) signals in the air obstruct drone signals.

The Israeli researchers trained an artificial deep neural network to predict the location of drone operators, using only the path of the drones, which does not require additional sensors.

“Our system can identify patterns in the drone’s route when the drone is in motion, and use it to locate the operator,” the researchers concluded. Enditem

