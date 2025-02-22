Israeli Embassy in Ghana Glows Orange in Tribute to Hamas Victims as Hostage Release Nears

The Israeli Embassy in Accra and the residence of Ambassador Roey Gilad were bathed in orange light Friday evening, honoring victims of Hamas’ October 7 attacks, including Ariel, 4, and Kfir Bibas, 1—the youngest Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The symbolic gesture, part of a global campaign to memorialize those killed or abducted, coincided with a somber moment of silence observed by embassy staff in solidarity with grieving families.

“This illumination is a beacon against the darkness of terrorism,” the embassy stated, emphasizing Israel’s resolve to “amplify awareness of terrorism’s devastating toll” while advocating for lasting security. The tribute comes as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas approaches a critical juncture, with six hostages slated for release Saturday marking the final phase of initial truce terms.

Among those expected to be freed are three young adults—Eliya Cohen, 27; Omer Shem Tov, 22; and Omer Wenkert, 23—abducted from the Nova music festival massacre, where over 360 attendees were killed. Tal Shoham, 40, taken from Kibbutz Be’eri, a community where Hamas militants killed nearly 10% of its population, is also set for release.

The Bibas brothers, whose mother Shiri was also captured, have become emblematic of the conflict’s human cost. Their father, Yarden, remains in captivity, with Hamas claiming the children and their mother were killed in an Israeli airstrike—a claim Israel has not verified.

While the temporary truce has enabled the release of 80 Israeli hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners, tensions simmer over unmet demands. Hamas seeks an extended ceasefire and greater prisoner exchanges, while Israel insists on eliminating the group’s military capabilities.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry has not publicly commented on the embassy’s tribute, reflecting the nation’s delicate diplomatic balancing act. As orange lights dimmed in Accra, attention turned to Cairo, where mediators race to extend the pause in fighting—a fleeting glimpse of hope in a war with no end in sight.