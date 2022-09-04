Israeli Forces Arrest 3 Terrorism Suspects in West Bank

The Israeli security forces have arrested three individuals on suspicion of terrorism in a new overnight operation in the West Bank, which Israel refers to as the region of Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

“Three wanted persons were arrested during the night in total. IDF, Shin Bet [Israeli Security Agency] and Magav [Israeli Border Police] operated in a number of localities throughout the Judea and Samaria area, including the village of Umm Salmona and the city of Hebron,” the IDF said.

Israel started regular counterterrorist operations in the West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.